Andrew Robert Sebacher, 62, husband of Donna Sebacher and a resident of Machipongo, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was the son of Shirley Mae Sebacher of Maryland and the late Daniel Sebacher. He was a graduate of Old Dominion University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, worked for the Civil Service Dept. of Navy. Andrew traveled the world to countries like Japan, Greece, Bahrain, Italy, Spain, and Australia repairing our US Naval Ships. He retired in 2019. Andrew enjoyed fishing and boating on the Chesapeake Bay, he prided himself on being a master chef with an emphasis on smoking ribs and tenderloin. Andrew could build and fix anything, he built multiple homes himself and was quick to help a neighbor and friends. Many people describe him as their hero.

In addition to his mother and loving wife, he is survived by two step-sons, Matthew McManus and James McManus; two sisters, Kim Fancher and Lynn Sebacher; a brother Kurt Sebacher; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00PM, at St. Charles Catholic Church with Deacon Don Donovan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

