Jerry Corbett Lassiter, 89, husband of Judy Yothers Lassiter and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by love. Jerry was born in Aulander, NC to the late Emlius Tearthur Lassiter and the late Clyde Smith Lassiter. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for four years and then became a member of the Air Force Reserve. He retired after 30 years from Langley Air Force Base as a Logistics Management Specialist, Director of Programs, and Deputy Chief of Staff of Plans and Programs. Still needing to be active, Jerry worked until the age of 80 working for 20 years at Kiptopeke State Park in the maintenance department. Jerry was a member of Capeville United Methodist Church and was also a former Sunday School Teacher. All who knew Jerry also knew of his love of gardening and sharing his crops with others. How he found the time to do it all, we will never know.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived two children, Steve Lassiter (Mary), and Carol Charnock; four step-children, Barbara Jones (Robert), Michael Sparrow (Mary Jo), Wade McLean (Lisa), and Shannon Feltes (Chris); and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, all who will cherish his memory. He was predeceased three brothers, Woody Lassiter, Starkey Lassiter, and Sam Lassiter; six sisters, Texanna Lassiter, Rosa Parks, Allie Mae Byrd, Audrey Copeland, Katie Shores, and Carrie Lassiter; two wives, Barbara Ritchey Lassiter and Gay Parks Lassiter; two sons, Jerry C. Lassiter, Jr. and Mark A. Lassiter; and a step-son, Donald Sparrow.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 11, 2022, at 2:00PM at Capeville United Methodist Church with Reverend Randy Timmerman officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Capeville Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Capeville United Methodist Church, c/o H. H. Scott, 4301 Townsend Drive, Cape Charles, VA 23310 or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.