Related Posts
Local basketball update
January 15, 2020
Two Northampton cross country runners place at Regional Tournament
November 11, 2019
Tech basketball hires Eastern Shore native Ace Custis
September 19, 2019
Lady Firebirds fall to Norfolk Christian
December 15, 2021
Local Conditions
November 9, 2022, 1:15 pm
Mostly cloudy
58°F
58°F
11 mph
real feel: 57°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 55%
wind speed: 11 mph NE
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:37 am
sunset: 4:56 pm
35 minutes ago
Tune in to 103.3 FM for Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce Chat and Jay Abella with Investment Partners in Cape Charles. ... See MoreSee Less