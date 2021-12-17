Funeral service for Alonzo Parker of Nassawadox, VA will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. Viewing will be held Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA and Saturday Morning from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be held in Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Nassawadox, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.