Funeral service for Alonzo Parker of Nassawadox, VA will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. Viewing will be held Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA and Saturday Morning from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be held in Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Nassawadox, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
Related Posts
Thomas Coe Pruitt, Jr.
December 23, 2020
Mrs. Joyce Hinmon Bagwell of Temperanceville
October 16, 2019
Violet Dashiell
May 24, 2019
Audrey Schoolfield
October 1, 2019
Local Conditions
December 17, 2021, 3:12 pm
Mostly cloudy
64°F
64°F
2 mph
real feel: 68°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 2 mph WNW
wind gusts: 2 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:12 am
sunset: 4:46 pm
7 hours ago
Santa to visit WESR tonight - Shore Daily NewsIt’s getting close to Christmas but Santa has generously agreed to visit our WESR Studios Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. and talk to the children of the Eastern Shore. Santa will field calls from ...