Funeral services for Mr. James Douglas Dobson of Hurlock, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Greater Full Gospel Church of God in Christ, Hurlock Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.  Interment will be at Washington Cemetery, Hurlock, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.