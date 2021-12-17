Pictured: The Vikings Malik Battle launches a 3 in Thursday night’s win.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team traveled to the Norfolk Christian Ambassadors last night and picked up the win 50 to 45. The win moves the Warriors to 1-3 on the season. They will be in action again on Saturday as they host the Northumberland Indians.

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Worcester Prep in Exmore and won 86-53. The Vikings were led by Braden Justice who had 25 points and 9 rebounds, followed by Bradyn Washington who added 17 points a 5 rebounds. The Vikings Levin Smith had a double double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Vikings return to action tonight against Peninsula Catholic.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors girls basketball team fell on the road against Norfolk Christian 52 to 16. The Lady Warriors fall to 0-4 on the season. They will be in action again on Saturday as they host the Northumberland Indians.

The Lady Vikings fell at home to Worcester Prep 46-30. Leah smith added 9 points and two rebounds and Taylor Leland scored 8. The Lady Vikings are now off for the Christmas holiday and return to action on January 4 against Gateway Christian.