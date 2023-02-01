Funeral service for Mr. Alfonzo E. Custis Sr., also known as “AL” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Melfa, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial U.M. Church Cemetery, Keller.

Family and friends may call on Friday from 6PM until 7PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.