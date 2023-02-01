Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors hosted the Arcadia Firebirds on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 87 to 66. The Warriors improved to 12-4 on the season and 3-0 in the district. The Warriors will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play the Northampton Yellow Jackets. The Firebirds fall to 7-11 on the season and 1-2 in the district. The Firebirds will be in action again on Wednesday as they host Stephan Decatur.

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Gateway Christian on Tuesday for Senior night and won 43 to 33. Malik Battle was top scorer with 21 points and Kolby Evans added 13. The Vikings improved to 6-7 on the season. The Vikings will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Greenbrier Christian.

Girls Basketball