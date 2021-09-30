Alayna Kay Turner, 24, a resident of Cheriton, VA, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at her residence. A native of Cheriton, she was the daughter of Alfred Michael Turner, Jr. of Exmore, VA, and Tracey Elizabeth Etz of Cheriton. Alayna attended Cheriton United Methodist Church, enjoyed music, being outside in the sunshine and going to the Cerebral Palsy Walkathon.

In addition to her father and loving mother, she is survived by her brother, Khiry Sixx; three sisters, Monica Boggs, Monique Boggs, and Kyeisha Snead; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverend Randy Timmerman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Attn: Philanthropy, 601 Children’s Lane Norfolk, VA 23507 or Ability Center of Virginia, 5825 Arrowhead Drive, Suite 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

