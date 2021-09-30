Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Jones of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, (Cottage Grove) Westover , MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.