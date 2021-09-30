Funeral services for Angela Lewis of Crisfield, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Shiloh U.M. Church, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke, MD.
