Funeral services for Mr. Alan Littleton, Sr. of South Holland, ILL. will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at Calvary Pentacostal Church, Bishopville, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
