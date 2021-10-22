Funeral services for William Holley of Seaford, DE will be held on Sunday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford, DE.
