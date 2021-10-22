Funeral services for Mrs. Stephanie Northan of Delmar, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, Salisbury, MD. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke city, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. McKinley Outlaw
March 25, 2020
Mrs. Mary Louise Johnson
July 20, 2018
Mr. Danny K. Bloxom Sr
January 28, 2018
Mrs. Audrey Savage
April 24, 2019
Local Conditions
October 22, 2021, 12:12 pm
Showers
64°F
64°F
9 mph
real feel: 59°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 35%
wind speed: 9 mph W
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 6:16 pm