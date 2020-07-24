A private graveside service for Mr. Aaron Armstrong of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Pullette U.M. Church Cemetery, Whaleyville, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
