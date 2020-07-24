1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF 2-3 bedroom home in Accomac County for rent 757-894-6936

3.Baby swing, used twice, needs minor fix $85, baby breast pump, never used $40, baby bouncer free w/ purchase 757-709-4909

4.Like new radiator for 800-900 Ford tractor $75 757-694-1334

5.LF Flo-Be hair cutting system in good condition 442-4381

6.LF house or trailer for rent between Onley and New Church 894-1233

7.Entertainment center $50 757-350-0407

8.2006 Cadillac VTX burgundy 757-710-9215

9.Various Wood working tools and machinery 894-0823

10.Color tv, upright vacuum cleaner, house phone, LF sofa 757-331-2598

11.Mattress for single bed $10, 30 pairs of women’s shoes $3 a pair, women’s jewelry $1-$5, LF free kitten 694-7012

12.High frequency Battery charger w/ cables and power converter $25 757-526-6444

13.LF little tyke play house 854-8608

14.LF puppy or 1-3 year old dog 442-7365

15.710-0135 high end vintage stereo speakers $99 firm, 1 rear driver side seat for Chevy Tahoe $299 obo, 32in Visio Razer 1080p TV w/ wall mount and Roku $199

16.2011 Camaro w/ sun roof 804-436-7350

17.LF 2003-2005 Kia Sadona van for parts 757-894-0113

18.Truck tires 265-60-20 $200 for all 4, Hewlett-Packard printer scanner copier, 2008 Jaguar XJL 4 door sedan in great condition $8,500 obo 757-710-1490

19.Craftsman bagger for 46in. cut riding mower w/ 2 sections of tubing, dual bagger, bracket and bolts, like new condition $100 firm 757-999-0083