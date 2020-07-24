Funeral services for Leon Johnson of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Metropolitan U.M. Church, Princess Anne, MD. A private viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
James D. Savage
January 24, 2018
Mr. William Carner Hardstock
February 9, 2018
Ray Padgett, Jr.
November 23, 2018
Mr. Samuel Lee Mears of Keller
February 25, 2020
Local Conditions
July 24, 2020, 9:06 pm
Mostly sunny
82°F
82°F
2 mph
real feel: 92°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 2 mph N
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 am
sunset: 8:18 pm
12 hours ago
Pocomoke City Boat Docking Contest cancelled for 2021 - Shore Daily NewsAccording to an article on WBOC.com, organizers of the 2020 Pocomoke Boat Docking announced Wednesday that this year’s event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been slated...