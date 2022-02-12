  1. 30 Gal fish tank, lid and stand with all accessories 4 fish and frog Tank, 757-894-8342
  2. Looking for someone with some mechinic knowlege call 387-0650
  3. 10′ John Deere planter  $800  607-437-4782
  4. Needs someone to install 5 ton gas/pack heating unit 665-4102- aft 12 noon
  5. FOR SALE: 3500/4500 watt Coleman Electric start Generator 240/120VAC on wheels. Very low hours. Was used during storms to power essentials on a 3br trailer. Needs new carburetor installed. A new one in the box comes with it. Will guarantee it works fine.$300 OBO Call anytime 757-710-8606
  6. Room for rent in Belle Haven  710-7372
  7. L/f late model car or truck reasonably priced can need some work 609-780-4960
  8. Set of Harley Davidson saddle bags  $150  443-783-2020
  9. 2008 Suzuki m/c $3,000, Gravely riding mower $5,500, Honda VTX m/c $4,000 894-5713
  10. LF rim for a 2000 Ford Ranger p/u, LF rental in Maryland  410-422-8973
  11. LF someone to repair a Wisconsin motor magneto   894-0646