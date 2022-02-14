At the 2A Regional Swim Championship on Friday February 11th in Richmond, Virginia Nandua boys and girls had impressive showings.
The Girls team swam to victory in the Regional 2A Championship with 414.5 points over Bruton High School’s score of 327 points.
The 200 yard Medley Relay of Lacy Gouldin, Madison Johnson, Emma Cathey and Grace Bentley took 1st place in the Region. Grace Bentley was the Region Champ in the 100 yard backstroke.
The Nandua boys placed 2nd overall behind Bruton High School. Alban Cuba, Austin Wert, Camden Lewis and Patrick Lilliston swam to a 1st place finish in the 200 yard free relay. Patrick Lilliston was the Region 2A Champion in the 200 yard freestyle.
Overall results for the Warriors:
In the boys category, Nandua’s Patrick Lilliston came in first in the 200 meter freestyle, Alban Cuba took third and Dylan Brockmeier finished 4th. In the girls category, Meya Charnock took 2nd, Morgan Johnson finished 3rd and Nora Bahns finished 5th.
Camden Lewis finished 4th in the 200 yard boys individual medley, while Grace Bentley finished 2nd in the girls category.
Other individual results are listed below:
50 yard freestyle
boys
4th Patrick Lilliston 8th Austin Wert
17th Elias Casteneda 18th Kennis Bailey girls
2nd Taylor Thornes 3rd Madison Johnson 8th Elena Buckner 17th Kayla Rueda
100 yard butterfly
boys
4th Blaise Siegrist
girls
2nd Emma Cathey 3rd Taylor Thornes
100 yard freestyle
boys
9th Austin Wert
girls
2nd Lacy Gouldin 5th Elena Buckner 7th Nora Bahns
500 yard freestyle
boys
3rd Camden Lewis
girls
3rd Meya Charnock 6th Emma Holt
200 yard freestyle relay
boys
1st Nandua
girls
2nd Nandua
100 yard backstroke
boys
3rd Blaise Siegrist 5th Elias Casteneda
girls
1st Grace Bentley 4th Emma Cathey 5th Lacy Gouldin
100 yard breaststroke
boys
5th Alban Cuba
girls
2nd Madison Johnson 4th Morgan Johnson
400 yard freestyle relay
boys
2nd Nandua
girls
2nd Nandua
State qualifiers for the Girls Team are Lacy Gouldin, Madison Johnson, Nora Bahns, Taylor Thornes, Elena Buckner, Grace Bentley, Emma Cathey, Meya Charnock, and Morgan Johnson.
State qualifiers for the Boys Team are Alban Cuba, Elias Castaneda, Dylan Brockmeier, Blaise Siegrist, Austin Wert, Patrick Lilliston, & Camden Lewis.
Nandua Swimmers will swim in States on Thursday February 17th in Richmond.
.