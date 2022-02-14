At the 2A Regional Swim Championship on Friday February 11th in Richmond, Virginia Nandua boys and girls had impressive showings.

The Girls team swam to victory in the Regional 2A Championship with 414.5 points over Bruton High School’s score of 327 points.

The 200 yard Medley Relay of Lacy Gouldin, Madison Johnson, Emma Cathey and Grace Bentley took 1st place in the Region. Grace Bentley was the Region Champ in the 100 yard backstroke.

The Nandua boys placed 2nd overall behind Bruton High School. Alban Cuba, Austin Wert, Camden Lewis and Patrick Lilliston swam to a 1st place finish in the 200 yard free relay. Patrick Lilliston was the Region 2A Champion in the 200 yard freestyle.

Overall results for the Warriors:

In the boys category, Nandua’s Patrick Lilliston came in first in the 200 meter freestyle, Alban Cuba took third and Dylan Brockmeier finished 4th. In the girls category, Meya Charnock took 2nd, Morgan Johnson finished 3rd and Nora Bahns finished 5th.

Camden Lewis finished 4th in the 200 yard boys individual medley, while Grace Bentley finished 2nd in the girls category.

Other individual results are listed below:

50 yard freestyle

boys

4th Patrick Lilliston 8th Austin Wert

17th Elias Casteneda 18th Kennis Bailey girls

2nd Taylor Thornes 3rd Madison Johnson 8th Elena Buckner 17th Kayla Rueda

100 yard butterfly

boys

4th Blaise Siegrist

girls

2nd Emma Cathey 3rd Taylor Thornes

100 yard freestyle

boys

9th Austin Wert

girls

2nd Lacy Gouldin 5th Elena Buckner 7th Nora Bahns

500 yard freestyle

boys

3rd Camden Lewis

girls

3rd Meya Charnock 6th Emma Holt

200 yard freestyle relay

boys

1st Nandua

girls

2nd Nandua

100 yard backstroke

boys

3rd Blaise Siegrist 5th Elias Casteneda

girls

1st Grace Bentley 4th Emma Cathey 5th Lacy Gouldin

100 yard breaststroke

boys

5th Alban Cuba

girls

2nd Madison Johnson 4th Morgan Johnson

400 yard freestyle relay

boys

2nd Nandua

girls

2nd Nandua

State qualifiers for the Girls Team are Lacy Gouldin, Madison Johnson, Nora Bahns, Taylor Thornes, Elena Buckner, Grace Bentley, Emma Cathey, Meya Charnock, and Morgan Johnson.

State qualifiers for the Boys Team are Alban Cuba, Elias Castaneda, Dylan Brockmeier, Blaise Siegrist, Austin Wert, Patrick Lilliston, & Camden Lewis.

Nandua Swimmers will swim in States on Thursday February 17th in Richmond.

.