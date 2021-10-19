A white dove has appeared at a residence just north of Perdue near Accomac. It appears friendly. For more information please call 757-709-5327.
Related Posts
Found Tan and White Small Dog
October 13, 2021
Lost Lab Mix in the Franktown Area
March 14, 2018
Lost Tan and White Male Fox Hound
June 24, 2021
Foghorn AND Leghorn Missing
April 4, 2018
Local Conditions
October 19, 2021, 7:38 pm
Clear
64°F
64°F
2 mph
real feel: 64°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 50%
wind speed: 2 mph WSW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:15 am
sunset: 6:19 pm
6 hours ago
Click here for our replay of Shore Talk featuring Penny Bell, Anthony Dabroski and Brian Baylis discussing this Saturday’s Poker Run for John Pinkerton. ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - a Poker Run benefitting John PinkertonToday we were joined on Shore Talk by Penny Bell, Anthony Dabroski and Brian Baylis to discuss the upcoming Poker Run benefiting John Pinkerton this Saturday.