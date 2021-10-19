- Approximately 100 gallons of heating oil free to anyone who can pump it out of above ground tank 240-205-6870
- Regal wood-burning stove, very good condition. Call 757-787-7351
- Looking for someone to install a vapor barrier in my crawl space 540-903-0864
- Tool box for S-10 pick up $35, shower chair free 710-4003
- Cross stitch supplies 824-5571
- Diesel Bobcat Mod. 737 $10,500, Heavy duty trailer $7,500, 40 gal. electric water heater $150 710-5238
- Crab pot zincs .90 ea., 3/4 gal. boat bottom paint $50, Oyster tongs best offer 442-7784
- LF van/car/ pick up for sale less than $700 709-2339
- Gas generator $100 709-4401
- Knee scooter, walker, 28 bags dog food buy 20 get 8 free 894-2045
- 4 Toyo all terrain tires 35/12.50/18 $600 710-0822
