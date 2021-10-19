  1. Approximately 100 gallons of heating oil free to anyone who can pump it out of above ground tank  240-205-6870
  2. Regal wood-burning stove, very good condition. Call 757-787-7351
  3. Looking for someone to install a vapor barrier in my crawl space 540-903-0864
  4. Tool box for S-10 pick up $35, shower chair free  710-4003
  5. Cross stitch supplies  824-5571
  6. Diesel Bobcat Mod. 737 $10,500, Heavy duty trailer $7,500, 40 gal. electric water heater $150  710-5238
  7. Crab pot zincs .90 ea., 3/4 gal. boat bottom paint $50, Oyster tongs best offer 442-7784
  8. LF van/car/ pick up for sale less than $700   709-2339
  9. Gas generator $100  709-4401
  10. Knee scooter, walker, 28 bags dog food buy 20 get 8 free 894-2045
  11. 4 Toyo all terrain tires  35/12.50/18   $600  710-0822
