According to the Virginia State Police, a Birdsnest woman has died as the result of a head on crash on Wednesday October 13 on Route 178 south of Country Club Road. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at about 9:44 a.m. A 2012 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Brittney Morgan Hiner of Birdsnest crossed the center line and ended up in the path of a 2011 Chervolet Silverado. The vehicles struck head on, and then both ran off the roadway. Hiner was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she died at 1:44 a.m. Sunday.

.