Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Crossan of Salisbury, MD will be held on Sunday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Wayne Barnes Ewell of formerly of the Eastern Shore
September 16, 2020
Pamela Stewart Dunton of Exmore
August 9, 2020
Bruce Allen Parks, Jr. of Tangier Island
April 28, 2021
Alfonso Redden
August 26, 2020
Local Conditions
July 9, 2021, 1:58 pm
Sunny
83°F
83°F
4 mph
real feel: 96°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 4 mph SW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 10
sunrise: 5:50 am
sunset: 8:27 pm
4 hours ago
At this time all power should be restored to co-op members who experienced an outage as Tropical Storm Elsa passed through the region. If you continue to experience a power outage please report it by using our SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750.About 2,000 total members experienced a power outage through the duration of the storm with a peak of about 1,600 members without power around 1 a.m. Cooperative personnel began responding to outages as they came in Thursday evening and worked through the night restoring power to co-op members affected.While restoration efforts concluded at about 6:30 a.m., cooperative personnel are still out working on storm-related issues. Co-op members are urged to stay away from, and report any downed power lines, or trees/limbs on power lines. ... See MoreSee Less