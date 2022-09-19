Lost between Big Pine Road and Boston Road an Iron Shoe belonging to a Planter Junior. The Planter Junior is used for planting Collard, Kale and Turnip Greens. If you find an Iron Shoe please call 757-350-1972.
Related Posts
Found Keys
July 23, 2021
Found Beagle at Ann’s Cove Ramp
February 9, 2022
Lost Beagle on Plantation Road
November 19, 2019
Lost Female Chocolate Lab
December 18, 2018
Local Conditions
September 19, 2022, 2:47 pm
Sunny
82°F
82°F
9 mph
real feel: 86°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 44%
wind speed: 9 mph SW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:48 am
sunset: 7:04 pm
39 minutes ago
Congressional Candidate Jen Kiggans on 103.3 FM WESRRepublican candidate for Congress Jen Kiggans stopped by 103.3 FM WESR for a live on air interview, catch the replay here!