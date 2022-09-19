Mrs. Dimity Ruth Windsor Bledsoe, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Onancock, VA, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the age of 83. Born November 10, 1938 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Onancock, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Bell Windsor and Margaret Emory Stringer Windsor.

Dimity graduated from Onancock High School, class of 1958. She continued to pursue her education in business college and later began working in government service as a secretary for the CIA. She met her husband of 59 years, Bobby Wendall Bledsoe in Arlington, VA. They resided in McLean, VA, where they raised their daughter until retiring to Clarksville in 1995. Dimity was a former member of Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, in Onancock, and a longtime member of the Professional Secretaries Club and the Papillion Club of America. Throughout her life, she remained proud of her lineage and honored her ancestors as a member of the Eastern Shore Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII Century and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bobby; their daughter, Sheila Bledsoe England and her husband, Jeffrey, of Clarksville; sister, Mary Thom Windsor Cullen of Painter, VA; sister-in-law, Marion White Windsor of Nancock Gardens, VA; grandsons, Tyler Matthew England and Corey Scott England; and great-granddaughters, Aubrey Nichole England and Addilyn Grace England; as well as one niece, six nephews, and their families. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Virginious Milton Windsor and brother-in-law, Winter C. Cullen III.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Carrie Talbot officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Holly Cemetery.

