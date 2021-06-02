Gracie Rose, a 12 year old black lab is lost in the Mt. Nebo/Cashville area, No collar. Very friendly. She has been missing since noon on Wednesday, June 2nd. If you should see Grace Rose please call 757-709-2655.
