1. Lf late model car or truck reasonably price it can need work will even buy car sitting in grass 6097804960

2. Room for rent Exmore no drugs.. By the month.

Call for information

757-710-8606

3. Lazy Boy recliner for sale $50.00. Can send pictures. Pick up in Exmore. For more information call 7577108835.

4. FOR SALE:jULY 4 WEEK ..A 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN WILLIAMSBURG, SLEEPS 6: NEAR BUSCH GARDENS, WATER COUNTRY; HISTORIC WILLIAMSBURG, 3 TVS, FULL KITCHEN INDOOR OUTDOOR POOL, JACUZZI AND MANY AMENITIES.. ASKING $800 OBO FOR THIS WEEK. CALL 757-442-1309; ALSO AN OIL TANK $75 OB0; 2 NATCHUBG BUGHT STABDS WUITG TWI DRAWERS $25 EA IR BITH FIR /445.. CALL 442-1309 AND LEAVE MSG.

5. LF JUNK APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL… BURN BARRELS FOR SALE 678-2566

6. 894-5950 LF SOMEONE WHO KNOWS HOW TO FIX A GAS SCOTTER… LF A SMALL ZERO TURN MOWER… THANKS VETERANS.

7. 1500 BASEBALL CARDS $60 TODAY ONLEY… WATER HEATER..BEST OFFER.. LIKE NEW 757-990-5849 FROM NOW UNTILE 5 P.M.

8. 48 INCH HUSQUEVARNA RIDING MOWER FOR PARTS… LF SOMEONE TO BAIL HAY ON A 7 ACRE FIELD .. KEEP THE HAY 845 282-3485

9. 443 523 5741

Toyota Camry runs and drives high miles $1200

10 3 WALL HANGING GUN RACKS 757-709-5115

11. PV GUITAR AMP WITH SPEAKERS $200 … 2 GUN CABINETS $35 APIECE .. KARAYOKE MACHINE WITH SPEAKERS… BEST OFFER.. 710-1489

12. KITCHEN SET WITH 4 CHAIRS AND 2 CHIPPENDALE COUCNES 757-672-9779

13. 2 RIDING MOWERS 42 CRAFTSMAN 32 HUSQUEVARA 30 OYSTER CAGES.. LF A RADIO THAT WILL FIT A 1988 FORD F150 757-505-6863

14.. 978 FORD 14 FT BOX TRUCK VGC 789-3333