A wallet belonging to Jenny Miller has been found on Rt. 13 near Bojangles in Onley. Please call 757-709-2897, describe the wallet and it will be returned to you.
Related Posts
Two Dogs Found near the Painter Experimental Station
July 10, 2019
Lost Pug in Exmore
March 6, 2023
Lost Shih Tzu in Melfa
September 16, 2019
Lost Stihl Chain Saw
October 25, 2021
Local Conditions
July 10, 2023, 7:57 pm
Mostly sunny
79°F
79°F
2 mph
real feel: 82°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 70%
wind speed: 2 mph NW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 am
sunset: 8:26 pm
7 hours ago
Tune to 103.3 FM WESR, stream at ShoreDailyNews.com, on Alexa or on the Eastern Shore Radio App for Shore Talk with our friends from Coastal Charm Boutique, Cape Charles Mini Golf and The Shanty to promote Schooner Virginia’s visit to Cape Charles! ... See MoreSee Less