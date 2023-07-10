1. Big green egg grill for sale Asking $500 obo. I’ll throw in some green egg charcoal 7577877891

2. 8 windows for sale $100 for all. They’re vinyl and 20 inches wide slide up and down. 14 inch good tire honor rim $20 fits a ford ranger. 7573196085

3. 2000 Chevy full sized work truck cold ac lots of new parts 2500 series runs great automatic $2800 obo 3025191311

4. Lf free bulldog 7576076112

5. Lf room to rent or house to share expenditures between melfa and parksley 7577094685

6. 4 brand new 16 inch tires factory rims for dodge ram don’t need them $300 obo 7579930253

7. Comics for sale older marvel comics. Rigid portable folding chop-saw stand with rollers. Tupperware tote full of dvds and blue ray they’re a dollar a piece 4439537391

8. LF schefter control box with a switch for a Yamaha outboard 7577105784

9. Chevy Silverado 1500 4438808775

10. Hospital bed with mattress with walker and cane $600. 4102519040

11. 2000 ford f150 single cab 8ft bed runs and drives 4.6 v8 automatic cold ac 242k original miles no cab rust decent truck for 23 yr old truck can send pics 6097804960 A. S. E retired auto mechanic looking for some side work reasonable rates also ac work performed text problem and repair needed to 6097804960

12. 1. 2013 Ford F150 XLT Extended Cab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. $17,900 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 2. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 3. Bosch 18V Impact Driver w/ charger and battery. $55 Other Bosch cordless toolls as well. Can send pics. 4104300476

13. Male goose for sale as well as silkie bantam hens, & pheasant pair melfa va 7577103192

14, Looking for a nice pistol Looking for old duck goose shorebird hand carved decoys have a friend who has some costume jewlery for sale 7573877506

15. Large amount of Vintage Costume Jewelry $30 for all of it. Call/Text for pics. Small Eggplant/Purple color Desk/Hutch with Pretty Handpainted Chair $30 Call /Text for Pics 7576945660

16. Beaux Classic Desktop AC, NEW in box, $50. 7577877351

17. I’m looking for 10 laying hens. TEXT 757-678-6877

18. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

19. 1. Oak Bathroom cabinet mirror for over the sink $50 2. Large walnut coffee table with compartments $50 3. Push mower like new used 3 times $125. 757-824-4555

20. 2003 Monte Carlo – good for parts or mechanic’s special engine not in running condition, trailer needed for pick up $950 757-710-5582