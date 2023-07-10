By Kelley Gaskill

Consistently throughout his young life, Caleb McHan has collected stuffed animals and bears to deliver to other children who are patients at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters just as he has been since birth. He has continued this annual tradition on his birthday, collecting greater numbers to give to other children at the hospital each year.

With today being national Caleb Day, enjoy this replay of Kelley visiting Caleb McHan as he shared his story on this look back at Shore Perspectives: