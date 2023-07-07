A tool box has been found on Cherry Stone Road and Rt.13. Call 757-678-6847. You will need to describe the tool box to claim it.
Local Conditions
July 7, 2023, 4:50 pm
Sunny
83°F
83°F
4 mph
real feel: 95°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 4 mph ESE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:27 pm
8 hours ago
