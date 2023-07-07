1. Malik Lf free bulldog 7576076112

2. Very nice dining room table and 4 chairs very low price excellent shape. I have Shovels pitchforks and other yard tools. I also cut grass and weed eat 7579190098

3. 185 Kubota tractor with a bush hog $5500. Has Good rubber runs good 4437839031

4. Looking to haul any scrap metal or old batteries 7578949300

5. Freshly picked string beans 7 quarts $15. 5 roosters $35 all $10 a piece. Fresh brown eggs $3 a dozen. Buy 10 dozen $25 6656279

6. 6 by 10 utility trailer good for towing grass cutters or 4 wheelers $1600 7577101897

7. Acre building lot. You could build a double wide or single wide on it. $28000. Acre and a half with 3 bedroom double wide needs some work with fireplace island etc $125000 has deep well and septic tank. Both are in mappsville side by side. You could buy them together. LF anyone with a tractor and bush hog to cut some brush. 7577105238 call after 5

8. 1999 Cadillac el dorado good condition new tires and battery clean good shape $5500. 7573872200

9. Electric lift chair with heat and massage brown in color like new $150. LF push mower reasonably good condition

7576786341

10. 17 foot sea probe center console with 90 hp Yamaha built in gas tank in wachapreague $5000. 7874619 leave a message.

11. A-frame structure type building with aluminum siding used for chickens or Ginny birds very large $500. 2002 f150 ford 4.6 4 wheel drive very good condition. $5700. LF nice leather recliner from a smoke free home 4438801331

12. Bar with 2 stools. Antique vanity with 2 small mirrors and one big in the middle. 7578942045

13. I have a 16 ft Polar Craft boat and trailer for sale. It has a 30 hp Suzuki motor which has less than 10 hrs of use. Motor has trim and tilt, stainless steel prop and pull or electric start.

Selling for $7300.00 call or text for more details/pictures 757 710 3530

14. 2000 ford f150 runs good cold ac looks good for a 23 yr old truck no rust can send pics 6098173310

15. LOOKING FOR SOME AUTO REPAIR SIDE WORK ASE CERTIFIELD IN AUTOMOTIVE AND AC LEAVE MESSAGE.AND WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE 6097804960

16. Mobility scooter chair can be used for bass boat or mobility scooter very good condition. $35.00 7573870462

17. 2019 Carolina Skiff JVX18 70 Yamaha 83 hours Garmin Depth Finder $19,500 boat and trailer 7577104725

18. 2 dressers In very good condition. Pictures avail. upon request. They are identical. $60 ea. Real wood and very sturdy. I’m dropping the price for the 1953 Ford Jubilee Tractor from 4800 to 2800. It needs a tire on the rear. That’s the clearance price folks. A Victorian Style couch& chair $500 takes them both. Have a couple of strong hands to lift these. Everything is located in MD. 410-251-9040