The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball team picked up two wins at the end of last week.

First they played Norfolk Christian at home on Thursday and won 13 to 3. The Jackets had 8 hits in the game. Offensively, they were led by Jade Collins, Marlena Dzurko, and Madison Pruitt with two base hits. Also collecting hits were Katie Widgeon and Hannah Locklear. Jillian Spence got the start in the circle, pitching five innings with 10 strikeouts for the win.

Next they defeated King and Queen 20 to 3 on Friday. Jillian Spence won her third game of the season, striking out ten and giving up three hits and one walk. Jade Collins, Jillian Spence, Jayden Jenkins, and Ortavia Rogers all had base hits in the game.

The next home game is Monday, March 27th, against Lancaster with a four o’clock start.