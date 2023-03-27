The Chincoteague Island Library is accepting applications for a $500 scholarship to be awarded to a high school or home-schooled senior who lives in Chincoteague or attends Chincoteague High School graduating in spring of 2023 and intends to attend a four- year or two-year college, trade school, or apprentice program. Applicants must have a current library card.

Completed applications along with the required letter of recommendation are due by May 1 and can be turned into the library or the guidance office at Chincoteague High School. The award will be presented at the Senior Award Night at CHS on May 17. The applications are available at the Chincoteague Island Library or the guidance office at Chincoteague High School.

The Library Board of Directors is looking forward to the opportunity to help a local student meet the financial burden of seeking post graduate education and encourages all eligible students to apply for the scholarship.

For more info contact the library at 757-336- 3460. The library is located at 4077 Main Street, Chincoteague.