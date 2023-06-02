Both the boys and girls Northampton Yellow Jackets soccer team came away victorious in their Region 1A Championship matchups Thursday evening.

The boys team came away with a 3-1 victory at Westmoreland. Despite being down 0-1 at half, the Yellow Jackets bounced back with goals in the 2nd half from Luke Jones, Kevin Maldonado and Thomas Dix. All three were assisted by Sebastian Mayorga.

The girls dominated Westmoreland at home in an 8-0 blowout.

The Yellow Jackets defensive line, led by Abby Locklear and Bianca Garza allowed only two shots on goal by the Lady Eagles. Edith Palcio led the Jackets with 3 goals, followed by Lizbeth Panuco with two. Jacky Santos, Ryan Jones and Vanessa Mateo each scored a goal as well.

Both teams now set their sights on the State Tournament. On Tuesday, June 6th, Northampton will host the State Quarterfinals for both the girls and the boys. Girls game will be at 5pm, followed by the boys at 7pm.

The Arcadia Firebirds fell at home in their Region 2A Championship game, coming up just short against Poquoson 3-2. Arcadia’s two goals were scored by Alex Soto and Sergio Escalante.

Despite the loss, the Arcadia Firebirds are State Playoff bound.