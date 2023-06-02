The deadline is approaching in the effort by the Museum of Chincoteague Island to save the historic Beebe Ranch.

An update from the Museum of Chincoteague dated June 2 said the following. “Thanks to the generosity of many, we have now raised over $450,000 of the needed $625,000 to purchase the Beebe Ranch AND the ranch is officially under contract! We are so incredibly grateful for every dollar donated, post shared, article written, and volunteer hour given to get us this far.

“The matching $100,000 challenge offered by local philanthropist, David Landsberger, has been achieved and we should be receiving the funds from his foundation very soon! This brings us so incredibly close to our goal to #savetheranch! Words can not adequately express how thankful we are for the overwhelming support we have received in just 12 short weeks to get us to this point.”

There are still some fun fundraising opportunities to help get involved. On Wednesday, the museum opened an auction for a rare Peter Stone model of “Surfer Dude.” Only ten of the horses were made. The auction is expected to run until June 15th.

The Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company is also chipping in by holding an online auction of a buyback pony. One foal will be sold with all of the proceeds going to help save the ranch. The company says they are looking for a foal that is a good fit for the herd then to find a foal that is direct descendant of Misty or looks like her. The buyer would be able to name the foal. The auction will be from June 9th until June 14th.

Once the ranch is purchased, there is still lots of work to do, so donations are still greatly appreciated.

Save the Beebe Ranch donations can be made through the Museum of Chincoteague Island website, GoFundMe or by mailing a check payable to the Museum of Chincoteague Island (noting the donation is for the Beebe Ranch) to PO Box 352 Chincoteague Island, VA, 23336. For further information, please feel free to call the museum directly at 757-336-6117.