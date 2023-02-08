Eastern Shore native Tyler Webb is officially a Minnesota Twin.

After struggling with injuries in his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals, the organization outrighted him to their Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and Webb instead chose free agency. He spent last year with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Webb inked the on year deal Tuesday. He will report to the Twins spring training in Fort Myers, Florida where he will work to hopefully earn a permanent spot on the Major League roster.