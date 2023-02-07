Funeral services for William Tull, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be a John Wesley Cemetery, Bowlend Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
