Funeral services for William Tull, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church.  Interment will be a John Wesley Cemetery, Bowlend Hill,  Princess Anne, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.