The Accomack County School Board held a public hearing Tuesday night on the proposed FY 23-24 budget. If approved, the proposed budget will give Accomack County Public School employees a 5% salary increase as well as additional support in the employer contribution towards health insurance.

In a letter to the citizens of Accomack County, Superintendent Chris Holland stated that the priorities of this year’s budget will be to offer all teachers and staff opportunities in professional development that support continuous growth. Secondly the plan is to increase partnerships to expand mental health services with community service agencies. Another priority is to create and maintain safe facilities and procedures so that students and staff work and learn in a safe, comfortable environment.

The proposed budget now shows a shortfall of $2,131,705 but that figure could change after the passage of the state budget by the General Assembly and the county budget by the Accomack County Board of Supervisors.

