Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors Boys basketball team traveled to Pocomoke on Friday night and emerged victorious 71 to 62. The Warriors improve to 11-4 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday as they host Arcadia.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Charles City Friday night 91 to 48. The Yellow Jackets improve to 13-5 on the season and will be in action again tomorrow as they host Maury.

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team traveled to play Atlantic Shores on Friday and fell 74 to 34. The Vikings fall to 5-7 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Gateway Christian.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team topped Pocomoke Friday night 46 to 40. The Warriors move to 10-5 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Arcadia.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell to Atlantic Shore on Friday 63 to 27. The Lady Vikings fell to 9-4 on the season with the lost and will be in action again Tuesday as they host Gateway Christian.