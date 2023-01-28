The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Saturday, January 21, 2023. During the meeting area seniors Vashti Holmes from Northampton High School and Elizabeth Price from Broadwater Academy were recognized as Good Citizen Award Winners. These students exemplify the characteristics of a good citizen: dependability, service, patriotism, and leadership. They read the essays they wrote and shared some of the activities that they are currently involved in and some of their future plans. Vashti and Elizabeth were each presented with a certificate, a pin, and a small monetary award.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.

If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, please contact [email protected].