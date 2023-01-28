RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Virginia Senate committee has advanced a bill that would prohibit lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal expenses like a mortgage or country club membership. The change is something lawmakers have long resisted adopting.

Applause broke out in the room after the bill from Sen. Jennifer Boysko and three Democratic colleagues passed unanimously Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia state lawmakers are currently outliers in the nation for their ability to spend money donated to their campaigns on virtually anything.

Boysko’s bill would prohibit a candidate from using campaign funds for an expense that would exist irrespective of the person seeking, holding or maintaining office.