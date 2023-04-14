Pictured: Broadwater’s Cohen Kellam offers against Nandua in Thursday evening’s win.

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team hosted the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Thursday. The Lady Warriors won 7 to 2.

The Lady Warriors were led by Kylie Killmon-Ford who went 3-3 in the game with a double. Kathleen McAuliffe, Reagan Justice, Desiree LeCates, Adriana Holloway, and Madison Annis each had hits in the game. The Lady Vikings were led by Chloe Hall who went 2-4 in the game with a double and triple. Kasey Ford, Ramsey Revelle, and Molly Brown each had a hit each.

Reghan Hintz pitched a complete game 7 innings for the win. She gave up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 batters. Ramsey Revelle took the loss for the Lady Vikings. Revelle pitched 6 innings while giving up 7 runs on 8 hits while striking out 7 batters.

The Lady Warriors improved to 3-4 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Sussex Central (DE). The Lady Vikings fall to 6-5 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday at Isle of Wight Academy.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team fell to Sussex Tech on Thursday 16 to 3.

The Lady Firebirds had 8 hits in the game. Bella Williams and Sydney Jester each went 2-3 at the plate. Williams had 2 doubles and Jester had one double.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and only lasted 3 1/3 innings. Jester gave up 12 runs on 10 hits while striking out 3 batters.

The Lady Firebirds fall to 7-2 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play at Ocean Lakes.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings defeated Nandua Thursday 17 to 4.

The Vikings had 9 hits in the game while the Warriors only had 1 hit in the game. The Vikings were led offensively by Brock Leland who went 3-4 at the plate with 4 rbi’s. Will Petka went 2-5 at the plate. Kolby Evans, Logan Hickman, Derek Boyle, and Quinn Ames each had a hit. The Warriors lone hit came from Isaac Stodghill.

Cohen Kellam got the start on the mound for the Vikings and the win. Kellam pitched 2 innings giving up 4 runs on no hits while striking out 1 batter. Ripken Robbins took the loss for the Warriors and could only pitch 2/3 of an inning while giving up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 2 batters.

The Vikings improve to 3-7 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Isle of Wight Academy. The Warriors fall to 3-6 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they host Laurel.

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team fell to Parkside on Thursday 15 to 0.

The Ponies could only manage one hit in the game from Tanner Binder.

Izid Tountas got the start on the mound and the loss. Tountas gave up 8 runs on 6 hits while striking out 3 batters.

The Ponies fall to 4-5 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Snow Hill.