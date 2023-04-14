1.LF a recliner chair in good working condition and also LF a riding lawn mower. Call 757-693-0720

2.LF Rental, Large One Bedroom or Small Two Bedroom House or Mobile Home with yard, Close to T s Corners/ Oak Hall area. Reliable, clean, quiet, and responsible Tenant w/ steady income looking to rent by May 1, if you have a home you would like to rent, even if the home is in need of repair, we are willing to do repairs, paint, and clean up if needed. Please call 757-694-7837

3.L/F House/Mobile Home to rent or possibly rent to own. Anywhere from Exmore to Crisfield. At least 2 bedrooms and PET friendly 757-710-7164

4.1985 Honda 125 3 wheeler runs and rides electric start $1400 443-523-5741

5.Beautiful antique oak armoire for $175. It is 85 inches tall and 54 inches wide. Perfect for someone with limited closet space. Call 757-999-4427.

6.Two year old brown Chinese goose pair does well are protecting both small and large breed chickens as well as ducks goose hen lays daily make an offer 757-710-3192

7.275 gal. oil tank w/rack $300 757-710-5324

8.2 new trailer tires w/rims 205/75-14 $150, 4’x8′ utility trailer $500, 10-12 cabinets $350 757-350-9186

9.Webber gas grill w/cover $75 757-894-4799

10.LF 18′-20′ dual axle car trailer, Chevy Silverado 2500 pick up $2,800 obo 302-519-1311

11. 2 Bimini tops for a boat $125 ea., molded Capt.’s chair w/pedestal $150 410-491-7337

12.Navy blue prom dress size 4 $150 757-528-6566

13.43″ flat screen T.V. $175 757-709-1139

14.For sale Small couch w/2 rugs best offer, 5 drawer chest knick knack table free 757-665-6279

15.Ryobi tool set with batteries $60, 3 straight ladders $10 ea. 757-665-4868

16.16′ utility trailer dual axle $800 410-430-9471

17.LF swing set wood or metal 757-665-5335