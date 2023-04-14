A mother is dead and her boyfriend and 6 year old daughter injured following a tragic accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Atlantic.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the reporting of the details of the crash took much longer due to the complexity of the investigation, crash location and the location of the injured parties.

Investigators say Erika Cherrelle Bailey, 26 years old, and her boyfriend, Duane Lee Turner, 39 years old, were attempting to teach their 6 year old daughter how to ride a bicycle on Nocks Landing Road, when they were struck from the rear by a 2021 Honda Pilot SUV. Bailey was killed upon impact. Turner and his 6 year old daughter, suffered serious bodily injuries and were transported to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland.

Jessica Greenley Waterfield, 36 years, of Atlantic, who was driving the Honda SUV, and her 3 year old passenger, were not injured in the crash.

Neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Waterfield was traveling eastbound on Nocks Landing Road, which is a 40MPH speed zone.

Notification has been made to next of kin.

Currently the investigation is being reviewed by the Accomack Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges are to be placed. At this time of the investigation, no charges have been placed.