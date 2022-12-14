By Linda Cicoira

A public forum regarding plans for Onancock Historic School’s performance pavilion will be offered at 7. p.m. Wednesday in the school’s main gallery room at 6 College Avenue. Following the presentation, a question-and-answer session will be open to all.

Those who cannot attend in person, can join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84095037190 Check the link ahead of time to make sure you don’t need to update your app so you won’t be tardy.

According to the school’s announcement, “the pavilion campaign is the next step in a strategic plan to further develop our 14-acre campus.” The “venue will bring a variety of performance arts to the Eastern Shore and will be made possible by the generous support of both corporate and individual donors … We believe that our children and families deserve an opportunity to experience the arts and cultural performances.” More than “30 percent of Shore children, under age 17, live in poverty and would benefit from free cultural performances,” the announcement continued.

The goal is to provide a safe, inviting outdoor venue for the community and the entire Eastern Shore that “will also be a positive economic driver” providing the school with “the revenue stream to allow further improvements to both the physical building and the 14-acre outdoor space.”

Completion of the 3,000-square-foot pavilion will feature a 1,500-squre foot stage, with professional lighting and sound systems. Completion is projected for this summer in time for a music series that will offer genres not generally available locally. Those include blues, Latin, gospel, classical, folk, bluegrass, country and rock n’ roll, as well as outdoor movies, theatrical performances and more.

The facility’s board “looks forward to collaborating with local organizations including North Street Playhouse, RCEC, Ker Place, Historic Cokesbury Church and Cultural Center, the chamber of commerce, ESO, the Orchestra of the Eastern Shore, and Accomack Community Band.