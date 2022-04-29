Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team played the Nandua Lady Warriors on Thursday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 3 to 0. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Ponies. McComb pitched 7 innings giving up 1 hit while striking out 8 batters. Reghan Hintz pitched for the Lady Warriors and got the loss. Hintz pitched 7 innings giving up 3 runs on 6 hits and striking out 13 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Sara Godwin who went 2-4 at the plate. Alex McComb had a double, Emma Jackson had a single, Allie Bell had a single, and Lillie Mathews had a triple. The Lady Warriors were led by Logan Woermer with a single. The Lady Ponies improve to 9-0 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 6-4 on the season.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team defeated the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets 21 to 5. Sydney Jester got the start and the win on the mound for the Lady Firebirds, pitching 5 innings giving up 5 runs on 5 hits with 11 strikeouts. Jillian Spence got the start and loss on the mound for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Brianna Montross who went 4-4 with 2 rbi’s. Jayda Tull went 3-3 with 2 doubles and 5 rbi’s. Logan Stapleton and Savannah McDonald went 2-3 at the plate. The Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Mallory Hook who went 2-3 at the plate with a triple and 2 rbi’s. The Lady Firebirds improve to 7-3 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fall to 7-3 on the season.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team topped Holly Grove 22 to 1. Kasey Ford got the start and win on the mound for the Lady Vikings. She pitched 5 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 9 batters. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Taylor Leland who went 4-4 with a double and homerun with 3 rbi’s. Ford and Harlin Johnson had 3 hits each. Ramsey Revelle, Savannah Long, and Sophie Gallivan had 2 hits each. The Lady Vikings improved to 5-7 on the season.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team beat the Chincoteague Ponies 11 to 1. Aiden McIntyre started and got the win on the mound for the Warriors. McIntyre pitched 5 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 12 batters. Kent Reed got the start for the Ponies and lost on the mound. Offensively the Warriors were led by Ben Stodghill who went 5-5 with 2 rbi’s. Martin Savage also went 3-4 at the plate with a double and 2 rbi’s. The Ponies were led by Marcello Rosanova and John Holloway each had a hit. The Warriors improved to 10-1 on the season and the Ponies fell to 2-6 on the season.

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets 14 to 2. Cody Hansen got the start and win on the mound for the Firebirds. Hansen pitched 5 innings while giving up 2 runs on 4 hits and striking out 11 batters. Charles Chapman got the start and loss for the Yellow Jackets on the mound. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Nathan Barnes who went 4-5 at the plate with a double and 2 home runs with 8 rbi’s. The Yellow Jackets were led by Porter Spence who had 2 hits. The Firebirds move to 2-7 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fall to 3-7.

The Broadwater Vikings topped Holly Grove on Thursday 17 to 11. Brock Leland got the win in relief for the Vikings. Leland came into the game in the 5th and shut down Holly Grove. Leland pitched the final 3 innings and only gave up 1 run on 1 hit. Offensively the Vikings were led by Will Petka who went 2-5 with a double and 3 rbi’s. Logan Hickman went 2-4 with 2 rbi’s. Carter Nottingham went 2-4 with a double. The Vikings improved to 4-7 on the season.

