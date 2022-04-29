Pictured: Board Chair Betsy Mapp reads a resolution commending Hollye Carpenter for her service.

Northampton’s Emergency Services Director Hollye Carpenter was honored at Tuesday night’s Board Work Session with a Resolution Presented by Board Chair Betsy Mapp.

Carpenter will step down today and Division Chief Terry Christman will take over.

She began her career volunteering with Cape Charles Fire and Rescue in 1986, and went to work for Northampton County in the Emergency Medical Services Office on August 5, 1991, was promoted to EMS Supervisor on August 1, 1996 and then became Department Director in 2003.Carpenter offered the following words accepting the award at the meeting:

