Investigators seek witnesses to incident

The Virginia State Police is actively investigating a shooting/homicide in Accomack County, on the Eastern Shore.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning (April 28), Virginia State Police were called upon to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 13/Lankford Highway at the intersection of Front Street & Mary N Smith Road. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a silver 2011 Ford Focus in the median, with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The 25 year old male driver, Dajon Trikece Wise, of Fisher Road, Parksley, Virginia, died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Route 13/Lankford Highway, in the vicinity of Front Street and/or Mary N Smith Road, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is an ACTIVE and ONGOING investigation – any further information will be provided in a press release, once it becomes available.

ShoreDailyNews.com Photo Virginia State Police Photo Virginia State Police Photo

.