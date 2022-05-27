Pictured: The defending State Champion Nandua Warriors faced foggy conditions in their game with Poquoson Thursday evening.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors played Bruton on Thursday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 5 to 0. Ripken Robbins got the start and win for the Warriors. Offensively the Warriors were led by Isaac Stodghill and Aiden McIntyre who went 2-3 at the plate. Tyler Greene, Ben Stodghill, Ripken Robbins and Martin Savage each had a hit. The Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday at home.

The Arcadia Firebirds played Windsor on Thursday. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 6 to 4. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the lost. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Barnes who went 1-2 with a double. The lost ends the Firebirds season.

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to King William on Thursday to play the first round and quarter final round games. The Lady Warriors defeated John Marshall in the first game by a score of 14 to 0 and defeated King William in the second game by a score of 9 to 3. In the first game, Reghan Hintz and Jordan Crockett combined to pitch a perfect game with no walks or hits. They struck out 13 batters together. Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Peyton Truckner and Logan Woermer with 2 RBI’s each.

The second game Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the win. Hintz struck out 10 batters. Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Haylie Justice who went 4-4 at the plate with 3 RBI’s. Kylie Killmon went 3-4 at the plate. Reagan Justice and Reghan Hintz each had 2 hits. The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds played Nottoway on Thursday. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 5 to 4. Sydney Jester got the start and loss on the mound. Jester struck out 5 batters. Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Logan Stapleton and Brianna Montross who each had 2 hits including a double. The loss ends the season for the Lady Firebirds.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets lost to Matthews 11 to 7.

Chincoteague 1 West Point 0. Win by forfeit

Boys Soccer

Nandua 6 Poquoson 3

Arcadia 2 Thomas Jefferson 1

Girls Soccer

Nandua 2 Bluestone 4

